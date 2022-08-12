 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Evans man killed in motorcycle crash in Collins

An Evans man died Thursday when the motorcycle he was driving collided with an SUV in Collins, state police said.

The collision happened at the intersection of State Route 438 and Versailles Plank Road.

The motorcycle was heading south on State Route 438 when the driver of a Buick Enclave heading east stopped at the stop sign, but failed to yield the right of way, entering the intersection.

The motorcycle T-boned the SUV, troopers said.

Martin T. Burke, 64, who was operating the motorcycle, died at the scene.

The driver of the SUV, Virginia A. Johnson, 79, of Perrysburg, was transported to Erie County Medical Center with injuries that were not life-threatening.

An investigation remains ongoing.

Reach Aaron at abesecker[at]buffnews.com or 716-849-4602.

