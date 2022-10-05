Erie County Sheriff's Office investigates boat crash near Buffalo Water Intake on Lake Erie

A boat crash Tuesday on Lake Erie is being investigated by the Marine Unit of the Erie County Sheriff's Office, according to Sheriff John C. Garcia.

The Sheriff's Office received an emergency call just before 9 p.m. after the vessel crashed into rocks surrounding a navigation light near the Buffalo Water Intake Building.

According to the Sheriff's Office, the occupants of the boat were evacuated by a towing vessel and then transferred onto a Sheriff's Office patrol boat where an emergency medical technician from the Sheriff's Office provided first aid. The passengers were then taken to the Erie Basin Marina.

At the marina, additional first aid was provided to one of the passengers who had been aboard the wrecked boat by personnel from the Buffalo Fire Department's Marine Unit. The individual was transported to Erie County Medical Center for further evaluation. Three other occupants aboard the craft reported no injuries from the accident.

An investigation of the incident by Sheriff's Office is ongoing. The Buffalo Police Department's Underwater Recovery team also assisted.