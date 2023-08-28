Erie County sheriff warns of scam caller who claims to be from his office

Erie County Sheriff John C. Garcia warned county residents Monday about a phone scam in which the caller claims to be from the Sheriff’s Office.

Garcia said the caller, alleging to work for the Sheriff’s Warrants and Citations Division, says the call is regarding an urgent civil matter.

The sheriff advised anyone receiving such a call to notify a police agency. He added that they should not provide any personal information over the phone, such as birth dates, Social Security numbers or bank account information.

He pointed out that members of his office rarely telephone people about warrants and never leave a message that would be considered threatening or intimidating.

- Dale Anderson