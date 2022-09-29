Eastbound side of Thruway closed in Depew following crash

The eastbound side of Interstate 90 in Depew was closed to traffic following a crash, causing a miles-long backup to the I-290 (Youngman Expressway), NITTEC reported Thursday afternoon.
Numerous scanner listeners reported that the crash involved a tractor trailer, and that multiple heavy rescue teams were on their way.
Eastbound traffic appeared to be at a standstill behind the crash.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Maki Becker
Chief of the Breaking News/Criminal Justice Desk
I've worked at The Buffalo News since 2005. I previously worked as a reporter at the New York Daily News and the Charlotte Observer and was a special correspondent for the Los Angeles Times.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.