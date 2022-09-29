 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Eastbound side of Thruway closed in Depew following crash

The eastbound side of Interstate 90 in Depew was closed to traffic following a crash, causing a miles-long backup to the I-290 (Youngman Expressway), NITTEC reported Thursday afternoon.

Numerous scanner listeners reported that the crash involved a tractor trailer, and that multiple heavy rescue teams were on their way.

Eastbound traffic appeared to be at a standstill behind the crash.

