Early morning Buffalo house fire does $250,000 worth of damage

The Red Cross is assisting two adults following an early morning fire on South Division Street.
Buffalo firefighters responded to a 3 a.m. call Sunday of a fire at 818 S. Division.
Fire investigators say the fire started on the second floor of the occupied residential structure.
Officials say damage is estimated at $250,000.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
Deidre Williams
I am the Buffalo City Hall reporter for The Buffalo News. I've been a staff reporter at The News since in 1999.
