Early morning Buffalo house fire does $250,000 worth of damage

The Red Cross is assisting two adults following an early morning fire on South Division Street.

Buffalo firefighters responded to a 3 a.m. call Sunday of a fire at 818 S. Division.

Fire investigators say the fire started on the second floor of the occupied residential structure.

Officials say damage is estimated at $250,000.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

