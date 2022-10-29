Dump truck crash claims life of 82-year-old man

An 82-year-old man operating a dump truck died from injuries he suffered Thursday afternoon when the vehicle tipped into a pond, the Chautauqua County Sheriff's Office reported.

According to the report, William K. Rossow, of Sinclairville, became trapped in the vehicle under water and was brought out by two neighbors who had heard the accident happen on Waterman Road in the Town of Stockton.

Rossow was transported to a hospital, where he later was pronounced dead from his injuries.

Deputies who responded to a call about the mishap at 5:28 p.m. determined that the dump truck was backing off a road around the pond, got too close to the bank of pond and tipped into the water.