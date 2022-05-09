Driver who died following crash in Batavia identified as an Arizona man

Batavia Police have identified the driver who was pronounced dead following the crash of his pickup truck Saturday afternoon near the Tops Market on West Main Street in Batavia. He was Lars B. Walker, 64, of Phoenix, Ariz.

Police, who responded to a call about the accident at 3:48 p.m., said Walker apparently suffered a medical emergency and lost control of the pickup. The truck crossed all traffic lanes, struck a fence at 390 W. Main St. and came to rest in a ditch, police said.

Batavia firefighters and Mercy EMC attempted unsuccessfully to revive Walker, the report said. He was pronounced dead at the scene by Genesee County Coroner John Peck. His body was sent to the Monroe County Medical Examiner’s Office in Rochester for an autopsy to determine the cause of death.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.