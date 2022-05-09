 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Driver who died following crash in Batavia identified as an Arizona man

Batavia Police have identified the driver who was pronounced dead following the crash of his pickup truck Saturday afternoon near the Tops Market on West Main Street in Batavia. He was Lars B. Walker, 64, of Phoenix, Ariz.

Police, who responded to a call about the accident at 3:48 p.m., said Walker apparently suffered a medical emergency and lost control of the pickup. The truck crossed all traffic lanes, struck a fence at 390 W. Main St. and came to rest in a ditch, police said.

Batavia firefighters and Mercy EMC attempted unsuccessfully to revive Walker, the report said. He was pronounced dead at the scene by Genesee County Coroner John Peck. His body was sent to the Monroe County Medical Examiner’s Office in Rochester for an autopsy to determine the cause of death.

Reporter

Dale Anderson has been a Buffalo News staff reporter since 1968. He was the chief rock and pop writer for 20 years and helped establish the weekend entertainment magazine Gusto.

