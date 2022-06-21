Driver of van sought after lost wheel leads to fiery accident in Chautauqua County

Chautauqua County sheriff's deputies are seeking the driver of a van that lost a rear wheel, contributing to a fiery crash at about 10 a.m. Tuesday between a pickup truck and a tractor-trailer truck carrying fuel on a bridge over the Thruway on Route 20 near Aldrich Road in the Town of Sheridan.

Deputies said the van's wheel struck the eastbound tractor-trailer operated by Jean M. Esquilin-Melendez, 30, of Dunkirk. As a result, the tractor-trailer crossed into oncoming traffic and collided head-on with a westbound pickup truck operated by Herbert Overbeck, 40, of Silver Creek. The two vehicles, which lodged together, caught on fire. The tractor-trailer was carrying about 100 gallons of Diesel fuel, according to the Sheriff's Office.

Both drivers were able to extricate themselves from their respective vehicles. Overbeck was taken in a private passenger vehicle to Brooks Memorial Hospital in Dunkirk for treatment, deputies said. Esquilin-Melendez was flown by STAT MedEvac to Erie County Medical Center in Buffalo for treatment of burns and other injuries. The Thruway was temporarily closed.

The Sheriff's Office said the driver of the van left the scene and attempted to hide his vehicle, which was later located by deputies.

