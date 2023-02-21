A driver was taken to a hospital for treatment of apparent non-life-threatening injuries after her SUV struck an unoccupied house on Evans Street near Main Street in Williamsville, Amherst Police reported.

A 31-year-old woman operating a 2011 Honda CR-V had to be extricated from her vehicle, according to the report. Police said the vehicle was northbound on Evans when it left the roadway shortly before 10 p.m. and collided with the building.

Eyewitnesses or people with dash camera footage or home or business video images of the incident are asked to call Amherst Police at 716-689-1311.