Driver faces charges after Buffalo crash sends one to hospital

Buffalo police arrested a driver in connection with a two-car crash at Wilson and Sycamore streets Saturday night.
Ferry-Fillmore officers say a Mercedes-Benz traveling north on Wilson struck a Toyota Camry that was eastbound on Sycamore about 8:45 p.m.
The Toyota driver, a 68-year-old man, required surgery at Erie County Medical Center, said Michael J. DeGeorge, a police spokesman.
Police charged the driver of the Mercedes, William Green, 43, of Buffalo, with second-degree vehicular assault and driving while ability impaired by drugs.
Authorities said other charges could be added as the investigation continues.