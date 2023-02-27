A vehicle pursued by a Niagara County sheriff's deputy crashed into a Niagara Falls apartment building early Monday, according to the sheriff's office.

The driver was caught after a brief foot chase and arrested on a slew of criminal and traffic charges.

The sheriff's office said the incident began at 2 a.m. when Deputy Justin Westmorland tried to make a traffic stop somewhere in the Town of Niagara.

The driver refused to yield and Westmorland began a pursuit.

The vehicle, followed by the deputy, drove through the town into Niagara Falls, where the driver lost control and hit the building at Cayuga Drive and Mang Avenue.

Deputies say the portion of the outside wall that was struck by the vehicle pushed into a bedroom in a ground-floor apartment. A man who had been sleeping there was not injured.

The driver and passenger ran from the vehicle.

Kevin M. King Jr., whose age and residence were not provided, was caught and charged with unlawfully fleeing a police officer, reckless endangerment, criminal mischief, resisting arrest and obstructing governmental administration. He also was ticketed for reckless driving and other traffic violations.

King was processed at the Niagara County Correctional Facility and released on an appearance ticket.