A sedan crashed into a first-floor apartment early Sunday in Wheatfield after the driver claimed her brakes failed, the Niagara County Sheriff's Office reported.

The crash happened at 1:42 a.m. at 6855 Plaza Drive, at Sawyer Drive.

Responding deputies say they found the vehicle's driver, Alana Bruning of the Town of Lockport, crying outside the building.

A deputy entered apartment No. 1 and found the occupant, who was uninjured, in the kitchen. The deputy walked her out of the building to join other residents who had already evacuated the structure.

Deputies determined Bruning had been driving a 2012 Kia Optima sedan east on Sawyer, toward Plaza, when she attempted to brake. She traveled off the road, across the front lawn and crashed into the apartment complex. The front half of the sedan ended up inside the unit's bathroom.

Bruning was taken to Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center for evaluation. She has not yet been charged in the incident.

The Town of Pendleton building inspector determined residents could return to the rest of the complex but apartment No. 1 is not habitable.

The sheriff's office did not provide an estimated cost of the damage to the structure.