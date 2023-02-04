A driver involved in a two-vehicle crash shortly before midnight Wednesday that injured five people, four of them children, has been arrested under Leandra's Law, Buffalo Police spokesman Michael J. DeGeorge reported.

Tiarra Davis, 26, of Buffalo, was charged with aggravated driving while intoxicated, a Class E felony under Leandra's Law; four counts of endangering the welfare of a child; and driving without a license.

Four children, aged 2, 3, 6 and 11, were taken by ambulance to Oishei Children's Hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries. Two of them were ejected. An adult passenger was taken to Erie County Medical Center for treatment of minor injuries.

According to the report, the other vehicle fled the scene of the accident, which occurred about 11:40 p.m. Wednesday at Broadway and Sobieski Street.