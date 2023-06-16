A 42-year-old driver was killed Friday morning in a crash on Bailey Avenue in which he hit another vehicle and was partially ejected after then hitting a tree, a Buffalo police spokesman said.

The driver was heading south on Bailey, near William Street, at about 6:30 a.m. when his vehicle crossed over the double-yellow line and collided with another vehicle, the spokesman said.

The southbound vehicle continued on, hitting a tree, partially ejecting the driver.

The driver, whose name was withheld by police, died at the scene.

No other injuries were reported in the incident.

Police did not release any other information.