A 39-year-old man died early Sunday after he lost control of his SUV and crashed into a utility pole and golf course sign on Porter Road in Niagara Falls, according to city officials.

The crash happened at about 4 a.m. when the driver of a westbound 2002 Chevy Tahoe crossed the eastbound lane and struck a utility pole, the city said in a news release.

The SUV continued, hitting a portable sign for the Hyde Park Golf Course, before drifting down a small embankment and coming to a stop in a shallow drainage ditch.

Emergency responders from the Niagara Falls police and fire departments and AMR Ambulance tried to revive the driver but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities haven't released the driver's identity pending notification of his family. It wasn't immediately clear what caused him to lose control of the vehicle.

Niagara Falls police closed off a portion of Porter Road for about five hours while they gathered evidence and to allow National Grid and Verizon to repair damage to the pole.