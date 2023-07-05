A Lily Dale man once renowned as the World’s Strongest Man died after a one-vehicle crash Monday in the Town of Pomfret in Chautauqua County, according to state police.

Troopers said Donald C. Reinhoudt, 78, was northbound on Glasgow Road about 10:40 a.m. when his 2019 Jeep left the pavement and struck a tree. He was transported to Brooks Memorial Hospital in Dunkirk, where he was later pronounced dead. An investigation into the accident is continuing, State Police said.

Born March 5, 1945, in Brocton, he won the CBS World’s Strongest Man Contest in Los Angeles in 1979 after finishing second the previous year.

According to his biography for the Greater Buffalo Sports Hall of Fame, into which he was inducted in 2005, Mr. Reinhoudt was a standout in football, basketball and track at Fredonia High School in the early 1960s. Playing football at Parsons College in Fairfield, Iowa, on a full athletic scholarship, he became a dedicated weightlifter and by the early 1970s, his talent began to lift him to national and international recognition.

From 1971 to 1980, he set 36 world records in powerlifting. He entered the Guinness Book of World Records by setting new marks for the 8,000-pound and 10,000-pound trolley pulls, the 3,000-pound barrel press and the 20,000-pound Mack truck pull. His records also included a 520-pound teeth lift, a 2,500-pound car lift and a 10,000-pound train pull.

Mr. Reinhoudt worked in his parents' accounting firm in Fredonia for a decade after earning his bachelor's degree in finance in 1968, followed by six years with the Cassadaga Job Corps Center, where he shifted from the finance department to the recreation and health education program. In April 1984, he was recruited to lead the Chautauqua Youth Bureau.

In a statement released Wednesday, Chautauqua County Executive P. J. Wendel remembered Mr. Reinhoudt as a man whose heart was as big his body.

“He was a true ambassador for Chautauqua County,” said Wendel. “He especially took care in assisting area youth, as demonstrated by his time working with our Youth Bureau from 1984 to 2007. He also served as the division’s director.”

Mr. Reinhoudt also was celebrated for his charity work. He regularly performed at local fundraisers for various causes that included the Kids Escaping Drugs telethon with the late Barry Lillis, whom Mr. Reinhoudt lifted – with his teeth – for the cameras.

In December 1989, he flexed his ability to inflate thick rubber hot water bottles to the bursting point in the office of then Buffalo Mayor James D. Griffin to help publicize the 12th Annual Teenage Powerlifting and Physique Contest in the Waterfront School gymnasium.

In an Aug. 7, 1995, Buffalo News article that focused on his extraordinary work with local youth, he explained his lecture style.

"I put nails through boards with my hands, I rip license plates in half. ... I do it a lot to keep the attention of the kids when I talk to them," Mr. Reinhoudt said.

At 6 feet, 3 inches tall, 310 pounds and nearly 50 years old at the time, he maintained a regimen of working out at least five days a week. However, on Jan. 24, 2001, he underwent major heart bypass surgery at the Cleveland Clinic.

Despite his amazing feats of physical strength, Mr. Reinhoudt told Buffalo News reporter Charity Vogel in 1995 that he was not a tough guy.

"The true strength of a man isn't how strong you are, it's strength of heart and character," he said. "Guys that are strong are supposed to be tough. I'm not a 'tough' guy."

Information about survivors and funeral arrangements are not immediately available.