Derby man identified as person killed by train in Farnham

A Derby man has been identified as the man hit by a train and killed this weekend in Farnham.

He was Manuel Battaglia, 63, of Derby.

Deputies found human remains and clothing on Saturday. Investigators had been seeking information about a person seen walking along the tracks near Railroad Avenue between Friday and Saturday, the Sheriff's Office said in a news release.

No other information about the incident was reported.

Erie County Sheriff John C. Garcia thanked the public for their assistance with the investigation.

Railroad police and Seneca Nation of Indians’ fire personnel assisted the Sheriff’s Office with the investigation, as did state police.