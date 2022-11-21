 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Derby man identified as person killed by train in Farnham

  • Updated
  • 0
Support this work for $1 a month

A Derby man has been identified as the man hit by a train and killed this weekend in Farnham.

He was Manuel Battaglia, 63, of Derby.

Deputies found human remains and clothing on Saturday. Investigators had been seeking information about a person seen walking along the tracks near Railroad Avenue between Friday and Saturday, the Sheriff's Office said in a news release.

No other information about the incident was reported.

Erie County Sheriff John C. Garcia thanked the public for their assistance with the investigation.

Railroad police and Seneca Nation of Indians’ fire personnel assisted the Sheriff’s Office with the investigation, as did state police.

Reach Aaron at abesecker[at]buffnews.com or 716-849-4602.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

COP27 delegates agree on climate damage fund for poor nations

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News