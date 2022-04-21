 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Depew man dies in two-car crash in Town of Boston

A Depew man died Wednesday afternoon in a two-vehicle crash on Boston State Road in the Town of Boston, state police said Thursday.

The victim was identified as 39-year-old Justin J. Mendyke.

Troopers said that at about 2:35 p.m., Mendyke was driving a 1999 Dodge heading north on Boston State Road when the vehicle crossed the center line and hit an oncoming vehicle, a 2021 Ford.

Mendyke died at the scene. The driver of the Ford was taken to Erie County Medical Center with what troopers said were non-life threatening injuries.

The State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation and Collision Reconstruction Unit are assisting in the probe of the incident. 

