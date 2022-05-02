 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Depew man charged with aggravated DWI following one-car crash on I-190

  Updated
A Depew man was charged with aggravated driving while intoxicated following a one-car accident Friday on the I-190 in Buffalo, according to New York State Police.

Troopers said 30-year-old Nicholas J. Hanrahan drove his 2015 Chevrolet Silverado pickup into a guiderail at 8:15 p.m., causing extensive damage to the vehicle. Hanrahan was uninjured.

After he was taken into custody, Hanrahan's blood alcohol content was determined to be 0.26%, state police said.

He was released on an appearance ticket to return to Buffalo City Court on May 9.

