Damage estimated at more than $600,000 after two-alarm blaze in Hamlin Park

Damage is estimated at more than $600,000 and the Red Cross is assisting 20 people after a two-alarm blaze that affected four residences Monday morning in the Hamlin Park neighborhood, Buffalo city spokesman Michael J. DeGeorge reported.

According to the report, firefighters responded to a call for the blaze just before 8:40 a.m. at a 2½-story house at 108 Lonsdale Road, between Brunswick Boulevard and Northland Avenue. Damage there was estimated at $225,000 and included a collapsed roof.

Exposure damage at three nearby homes was estimated at a total of almost $400,000, DeGeorge noted. The cause is under investigation.