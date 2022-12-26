 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Damage estimated at more than $600,000 after two-alarm blaze in Hamlin Park

  • Updated
  • 0
Support this work for $1 a month

Damage is estimated at more than $600,000 and the Red Cross is assisting 20 people after a two-alarm blaze that affected four residences Monday morning in the Hamlin Park neighborhood, Buffalo city spokesman Michael J. DeGeorge reported.

According to the report, firefighters responded to a call for the blaze just before 8:40 a.m. at a 2½-story house at 108 Lonsdale Road, between Brunswick Boulevard and Northland Avenue. Damage there was estimated at $225,000 and included a collapsed roof.

Exposure damage at three nearby homes was estimated at a total of almost $400,000, DeGeorge noted. The cause is under investigation.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Reporter

Dale Anderson has been a Buffalo News staff reporter since 1968. He was the chief rock and pop writer for 20 years and helped establish the weekend entertainment magazine Gusto.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Sidestreet struggle of a city plow

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News