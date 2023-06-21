A two-alarm fire Wednesday afternoon on Humboldt Parkway near Glendale Place behind Canisius College caused an estimated $600,000 in damage to two houses, according to a spokesman for Mayor Byron W. Brown's office.

Fire officials said the blaze started outside just before 1:25 p.m. on the side rear of a residence at 235 Humboldt Parkway, then spread inside. Damage there was estimated at $375,000.

The fire also extended to the house next door at 231 Humboldt, where exposure damage was estimated at $225,000.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation. Six people who occupied the two homes are being assisted by the Red Cross, city officials said.

– Harold McNeil