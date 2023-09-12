Damage estimated at $500,000 after fire destroys large pole barn in Wyoming County

Damage was estimated at $500,000 after a fire destroyed a large pole barn Monday afternoon in the Town of Sheldon, the Wyoming County Office of Emergency Services reported.

According to the report, the barn at 3325 Bartz Road, owned by Fontaine Homestead LLC, contained a repair shop, several pieces of farm equipment and a large amount of hay, all of which were destroyed.

The report noted that a family member, who was not identified, was treated at the scene for smoke inhalation, then transported to a hospital.

Firefighters were called to the scene at 4 p.m. The Sheldon Fire Department was assisted by volunteers from Arcade, Bliss, Harris Corners, North Java, Strykersville and Varysburg. The cause remains under investigation.

