Damage was estimated at $450,000 after fire destroyed a large barn Monday morning in the Town of Java about 10 miles north of Arcade, the Wyoming County Office of Emergency Services reported.

According to the report, a passerby noticed the fire at 369 Holland Road about 7:15 a.m., called 911 and then went to the nearby house to wake up the resident.

The barn, a 40-by-60-foot 2½-story wood frame structure behind the house, was fully involved in flames when Strykersville volunteer firefighters arrived. It was declared a total loss. The cause is under investigation.

Assisting at the scene were fire companies from Sheldon, North Java, Arcade and Holland.