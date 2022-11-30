Damage estimated at $350,000 in garage fire at Amherst apartment complex

Several vehicles were destroyed and a 10-bay garage was heavily damaged in a two-alarm fire Tuesday night in Amherst, the Amherst Central Fire Alarm Office reported.

Damage was estimated at $150,000 to the building and $200,000 to the contents. Fire officials said the blaze was caused by a space heater that ignited flammable material while a resident was working on a vehicle.

Main-Transit Fire Department volunteers responded to the blaze shortly after 8 p.m. at the Country Club Manor Apartments, 1710 Northwood Drive, and requested a second alarm. Fire companies from Clarence Center, Williamsville and Harris Hill assisted at the scene.