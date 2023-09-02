Damage was estimated at $100,000 from a barn fire early Friday in the Town of Arcade, the Wyoming County Office of Emergency Services reported.

According to the report, the owner of the 30-by-40-foot barn, Merle Robbins, of 1782 Reed Road, woke up shortly after 5 a.m. and discovered the building fully involved in flames.

The report said the barn contained woodworking equipment, plus unspecified general equipment. A smaller barn nearby sustained heat damage. The cause remains under investigation.

Fire companies from Arcade, Chaffee-Sardinia, North Java and Yorkshire were at the scene for about two hours.

