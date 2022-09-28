 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Crash on Route 60 claims the life of Fredonia woman

A Fredonia woman died of injuries suffered in a single-vehicle crash shortly before noon last Friday on Route 60 in the Town of Pomfret, state police in Fredonia reported Wednesday.

Katie L. Korzeniewski, 38, had been taken by Mercy Flight to UPMC Hamot hospital in Erie, Pa., where she later succumbed.

Troopers said she was a passenger in a 2020 Chevrolet that was northbound on Route 60 when it left the highway and hit a tree. The driver, David A. Korzeniewski, 64, of Fredonia, was treated for non-life threatening injuries.

The State Police Collision Reconstruction Unit and Bureau of Criminal Investigation assisted in the investigation, which is still continuing.

Reporter

Dale Anderson has been a Buffalo News staff reporter since 1968. He was the chief rock and pop writer for 20 years and helped establish the weekend entertainment magazine Gusto.

