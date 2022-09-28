Crash on Route 60 claims the life of Fredonia woman

A Fredonia woman died of injuries suffered in a single-vehicle crash shortly before noon last Friday on Route 60 in the Town of Pomfret, state police in Fredonia reported Wednesday.

Katie L. Korzeniewski, 38, had been taken by Mercy Flight to UPMC Hamot hospital in Erie, Pa., where she later succumbed.

Troopers said she was a passenger in a 2020 Chevrolet that was northbound on Route 60 when it left the highway and hit a tree. The driver, David A. Korzeniewski, 64, of Fredonia, was treated for non-life threatening injuries.

The State Police Collision Reconstruction Unit and Bureau of Criminal Investigation assisted in the investigation, which is still continuing.