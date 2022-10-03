Crash claims life of Corvette driver in Buffalo

A 77-year-old man driving a Chevrolet Corvette died in a head-on crash Monday afternoon on Seneca Street near Elk Street, Buffalo Police spokesman Michael J. DeGeorge reported.

According to the report, the man was ejected from the car and it burst into flames. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

A woman riding in the car was not injured, DeGeorge said. Passers-by helped pull her to safety.

Accident investigators said the Corvette was westbound on Seneca about 1:50 p.m. when the driver apparently lost control and struck an eastbound vehicle. Investigators are still determining whether speed was a factor in the crash.