A motor vehicle crash is causing significant traffic backups for southbound drivers trying to get off Grand Island this morning.

WGRZ-TV reports the crash involved a Niagara Frontier Transportation Authority paratransit van and the driver and two passengers were injured. Video aired on the station shows the van flipped over on its side. State Police and the NFTA have not immediately responded to requests for information.

NITTEC, the regional transportation consortium, reported the ramp from the southbound I-190 to the eastbound I-290 has been closed since shortly after 6 a.m. This is snarling traffic at the southbound South Grand Island Bridge, NITTEC said this morning, with congestion reported on the 190 from the 290 interchange back to the Beaver Island Parkway exit.

WGRZ's Dave Cash advised drivers trying to get from Grand Island to the eastbound 290 to take the 190 north off the island to Niagara Falls Boulevard in Niagara Falls and then follow the boulevard down to to the 290.