A Colorado man has been identified as the victim in a fatal three-vehicle crash on Thursday on the westbound Thruway between the Depew and Batavia exits, according to New York State Police.

Troopers said 64-year-old George B. Rooney IV of Evergreen, Colo., was pronounced dead at the scene in Pembroke before his body was transported to the Monroe County Medical Examiner's Office pending an autopsy.

According to a preliminary investigation, two vehicles – a 2018 flatbed tractor trailer operated by 31-year-old Amanda L. Lobur of Akron and a 2017 Ford F-250 driven by Brandon J. Ortiz, 23, of Scranton, Pa. – were stopped in traffic as a result of ongoing construction on the I-90. Troopers said Rooney, driving a 2002 Lexus RX 300, was speeding when he approached the standing traffic and was unable to stop before striking the Ford F-250. The impact of the crash caused the Ford to strike the tractor trailer, after which the Lexus became airborne and overturned multiple times.