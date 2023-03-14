A driver was arrested Tuesday afternoon after a City of Niagara Falls plow truck tipped over on Hyde Park Boulevard and spilled salt and diesel fuel, city spokesman Anthony Restaino reported.

Police said they suspected that the operator, Robert McClain, 53, was intoxicated after he allegedly showed signs of impairment. Officers said he failed field sobriety tests and submitted to blood and urine tests. He was taken to the city jail for processing.

According to the report, investigators determined that the truck had been westbound on Porter Road and attempted to turn north onto Hyde Park Boulevard shortly before 4:30 p.m. They said the truck apparently was traveling too fast and made an improper turn.

No other vehicles were involved in the accident and no injuries were reported, Restaino said. The Niagara Falls Fire Department was called to clean up the fuel spill.