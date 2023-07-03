The City of Buffalo said Monday it has placed a public works employee on administrative leave after he crashed a city dump truck Sunday, narrowly missing a child walking on the sidewalk.

Vernon Harris, 35, was ticketed for imprudent speed and driving without a license, a city spokesman said in an email.

The crash happened shortly after 10:20 a.m. on Niagara Street, near Austin Street.

Harris, behind the wheel of a parks department dump truck heading south, struck a light pole and several parked vehicles before crashing into a home, the spokesman said.

Video surveillance from Familiy Auto Sales of WNY, footage obtained by WGRZ-TV, shows the dump truck veer off the road just feet from where a man and child were walking.

Harris remained in Erie County Medical Center on Monday for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.