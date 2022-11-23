City employee killed after being struck by high lift during snow removal in South Buffalo

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

A city employee was killed Wednesday morning after being struck by a high lift during snow removal operations on McKinley Parkway, Mayor Byron Brown said.

The employee, whose name was not released, was a veteran employee with decades of experience, Brown said.

He was a person "well known to all of us," he said.

"We are heartbroken," the mayor said during a briefing near the scene on Wednesday afternoon.

The incident happened around 11:15 a.m. near the intersection of McKinley and Columbus Avenue.

A preliminary investigation indicates the high lift, being operated by a contractor hired by the city, hit the city worker while moving in reverse, Police Commissioner Joseph Gramaglia said.

The high lift had just dumped a load of snow into a dump truck, he said.

The city employee was pronounced dead at the scene. The operator is cooperating fully with investigators from the police department's Accident Investigation Unit, the commissioner said.

Part of the investigation will involve inspections of the involved vehicles by the department's truck squad, members of which are state-certified, Gramaglia said.

McKinley was closed to vehicular traffic between Tifft Street and Olcott Avenue. Police recommended motorists avoid the area.

Because of the death, city snow-removal operations will be suspended at 5 p.m. Wednesday and resume 7 a.m. Friday, city officials said. That pause includes all operations by both city workers and contractors. The mayor initially said the pause would last 48 hours.

"We know that there is tremendous grief in the workforce right now," Brown said. "We know that people have been working 16-, 18-hour shifts, working on very little sleep."

Brown said there was "no evidence" that workers' long hours were a factor in what happened.

In South Buffalo this morning, about 180 pieces of heavy equipment were being utilized in snow-removal operations, the mayor said.

The employee's name will be released once family notifications have been completed.

"Our hearts, our thoughts, our prayers go out to the family members of our lost coworker," he said.