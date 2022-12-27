Cheektowaga travel ban lifted; nonessential driving still banned in Buffalo, Lackawanna

(Updated 6:50 a.m. Tuesday)

Buffalo and Lackawanna remained under a travel ban as of Tuesday morning.

Cheektowaga is now under a travel advisory along with the rest of Erie County, the county executive's office reported early Tuesday.

The county remains in a State of Emergency as crews continue to clean up a deadly Christmas weekend blizzard.

Travel bans were lifted early Sunday in Genesee and Niagara counties..

Even though many areas in Erie County are no longer under the ban, officials urged caution from motorists.

The Town of Tonawanda, for instance, on Monday advised anyone who "has to go out" to "exercise caution on the roads, especially as they approach and go through intersections."

Authorities urge the public not to travel in areas where a travel ban is in effect. Conditions outside are life-threatening, and emergency vehicles have been getting stuck on the road.

A ban bars travel for anyone except emergency responders. Under a travel advisory, no unnecessary travel is advised.

The Thruway remains closed to all traffic from Exit 46 to the Pennsylvania state line.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

"The Thruway will remain closed until further notice," Hochul said about 12:30 p.m. Monday. "We're assessing right now what the conditions will be over the next few hours and decide when we can get it open safely."

Traffic to Canada on the Peace Bridge remains closed, while the Rainbow Bridge and Lewiston-Queenston Bridge have reopened, according to NITTEC.

A full list of closures on area highways can be viewed on the Niagara International Transportation Technology Coalition's website.

As of 6 a.m. Tuesday, these roads also remain closed, according to NITTEC:

• Route 219 from Peters Road in Ashford to Buffalo

• Route 400 from I-90 in West Seneca to Olean Road in Aurora

• Route 5 from I-190 in Buffalo to Big Tree Road in Hamburg

• Route 93 from Route 5 to Tonawanda Creek Road in Newstead.

• I-990 between I-290 and Millersport Highway.

• I-190 between the mainline Thruway and Buffalo Avenue in Niagara Falls.

• I-290, the entire length from the mainline Thruway to I-190.