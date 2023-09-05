Cheektowaga police reported Tuesday that they have identified the person whose body was found Aug. 29 in Scajaquada Creek at the end of Markus Drive.

Investigators said he was Gregory Smith, 62, of Buffalo. Detectives have not yet determined the cause of his death or what led up to it.

Anyone with information about him is asked to call the Cheektowaga Police Detective Bureau at 716-686-3505 or send an anonymous text to TIP411 (847411), beginning the message with the letters CPDNY.