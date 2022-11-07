Cheektowaga police report missing woman has been found

Cheektowaga police report that a Silver Alert for woman who went missing Monday afternoon has been canceled.
Police said Paulette Witherspoon, 77, who was said to be suffering from cognitive disorders, has been found. No other details were given. She had left her home on foot about 2:30 p.m. and had last been seen on Woodell Avenue near Doat Street.
Dale Anderson
Reporter
Dale Anderson has been a Buffalo News staff reporter since 1968. He was the chief rock and pop writer for 20 years and helped establish the weekend entertainment magazine Gusto.
