Cheektowaga police report missing woman has been found

  • Updated
  • 0
Cheektowaga police report that a Silver Alert for woman who went missing Monday afternoon has been canceled.

Police said Paulette Witherspoon, 77, who was said to be suffering from cognitive disorders, has been found. No other details were given. She had left her home on foot about 2:30 p.m. and had last been seen on Woodell Avenue near Doat Street.

0 Comments

