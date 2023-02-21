The Cheektowaga police officer who suffered traumatic injuries when he was struck by the driver of a stolen SUV two weeks ago has awakened and can communicate but faces a lengthy recovery, Police Chief Brian Gould said Tuesday morning.

Officer Troy Blackchief suffered a skull fracture and a brain injury, among other injuries, at 4:30 a.m. Feb. 6 when he was struck as he attempted to place stop sticks on Union Road, near the Kensington Expressway, to bring an end to a police pursuit of two stolen SUVs that began in Depew.

Blackchief underwent immediate surgery at Erie County Medical Center and remained in the hospital's trauma intensive care unit, where he was heavily sedated and breathing with the help of a ventilator, Gould said.

In Tuesday's update, Gould said Blackchief's condition has fluctuated over the past two weeks.

The officer's breathing tube has been removed and he is placed under sedation at times, Gould said. He has regained "a level of consciousness," the police chief said, and can communicate on a limited basis with family and medical staff.

On Monday, Blackchief underwent surgery to repair his carotid artery.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

"It is clear that Officer Blackchief’s road to recovery will be a long and difficult," Gould wrote in a statement.

Gould went on to say Blackchief's family and the Cheektowaga Police Department appreciate the community's support and concern for the injured officer.

Gould did not provide an update on the investigation into the incident but said the probe remains a priority.

"We have been in touch with the Erie County District Attorney’s Office and remain confident that those responsible for this violent crime will be held responsible," he said.

CrimeStoppers of Western New York has offered a reward of up to $5,000 for information that could lead to an arrest in the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Cheektowaga Police Lt. Daniel Albrecht at 716-686-7461.

This is a developing news story. Please check back for updates.