Chautauqua County man killed in ATV crash

A 40-year-old Chautauqua County man died in an ATV crash early Monday morning, the Sheriff's Office said.
Sheriff's deputies responded to Woodchuck Hill Road in Carroll at 1:35 a.m. for the report of a crashed ATV, the Sheriff's Office said in a news release.
Jeremiah J. Birt, of Frewsburg, was pronounced dead at the scene.
No further details about the circumstances of the incident were immediately released.
Aaron Besecker
News Staff Reporter
I'm a member of The Buffalo News' breaking news/criminal justice team. I've been reporter at the News since 2007.
