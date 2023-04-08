A tractor rollover accident claimed the life of a man at about 3 p.m. Saturday in the Town of Pomfret, the Chautauqua County Sheriff's Office reported.
Andrew Lawrence, 65, of Lamberton Road, was pronounced dead at the scene.
According to the report, deputies determined that Lawrence was using the tractor to pull another tractor out of the mud on his Lamberton Road property when the machine he was operating rolled over backwards.
Deputies were assisted by personnel from Chautauqua County Tech Rescue and the Fredonia Fire Department.