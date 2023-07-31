Chautauqua County Executive Paul M. Wendel Jr. advised his close contacts Monday that fraudulent emails are circulating that bear his name, a county spokesman reported.

Wendel told those who received the emails on Monday to disregard them and delete them.

According to the spokesman, one of the emails directed the recipient to buy gift cards for county employees to be given as surprises in appreciation of their work. The email said Wendel was in a meeting and unable to get the gift cards himself.

The spokesman observed that the FBI characterizes this type of email as a "spoof." It involves impersonating someone known to the recipient by slightly altering an email address, the name, a phone number or the link to a website.

"In this case," the spokesman noted, "an impostor created this new account in an attempt to disguise themselves as the county executive and lure the recipient into purchasing a gift card."

- Dale Anderson