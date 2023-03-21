The cause of a two-alarm blaze Monday night in outdoor piles containing construction debris at a business not far from Buffalo Central Terminal appears to be suspicious, Buffalo fire officials said Tuesday.

Firefighters responded to H&R Construction Equipment Parts, 20 Milburn St., at about 9:20 p.m., Fire Commissioner William Renaldo said at a press briefing Tuesday.

The fire – which a department spokesman described as "large" and "difficult to reach" – also involved tires and other materials and was about 1,000 yards from the Central Terminal.

Hydrants in the area were considered "low volume," meaning they provide water at a slower rate than elsewhere in the city, the commissioner said.

Firefighters had to relay water "a considerable distance," he added. They used aerial ladders to reach the fire.

Firefighters were called back to the scene shortly after 9 a.m. Tuesday as the pile was smoldering, Renaldo said.

The commissioner said the business on Tuesday afternoon was using construction equipment to break apart the pile in order to give firefighters better access to what is burning.

"That operation is still ongoing," he said.

While investigators are still working to determine the cause of the blaze, they have ruled it to be suspicious in nature, Renaldo added.

Damage was estimated at $50,000.