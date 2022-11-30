Center Street businesses damaged in four-alarm Lewiston fire

A four-alarm fire Wednesday morning damaged several businesses on the 700 block of Center Street in Lewiston.

No injuries were reported as of 8 a.m., firefighters said.

At least four businesses sustained heavy damage from the blaze, including Sue's Frame of Mind, Soully Created International Clothing Boutique, the Vintage Barber and Vincenzo's Pizza. There may also have been apartments on the second floor of the building.

Smoke still billowed from the burning structure as of 8:40 a.m.

Center Street was closed to vehicular traffic between Seventh and Eighth streets.

The Lewiston Opera Hall next door was not affected by the fire.

The cause of the blaze remained under investigation, a fire official said.

Wednesday's fire was the second significant blaze on Center Street in recent years. A May 2020 fire damaged Brickyard Brewing Company and Brickyard Pub.