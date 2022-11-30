 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Center Street businesses damaged in four-alarm Lewiston fire

  • 0
center street fire

A fire damaged several properties on Seventh Street in Lewiston.

 Lou Michel/Buffalo News
Support this work for $1 a month

A four-alarm fire Wednesday morning damaged several businesses on the 700 block of Center Street in Lewiston.

No injuries were reported as of 8 a.m., firefighters said.

At least four businesses sustained heavy damage from the blaze, including Sue's Frame of Mind, Soully Created International Clothing Boutique, the Vintage Barber and Vincenzo's Pizza. There may also have been apartments on the second floor of the building.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
Support this work for $1 a month

Smoke still billowed from the burning structure as of 8:40 a.m.

Center Street was closed to vehicular traffic between Seventh and Eighth streets.

The Lewiston Opera Hall next door was not affected by the fire.

The cause of the blaze remained under investigation, a fire official said.

People are also reading…

Wednesday's fire was the second significant blaze on Center Street in recent years. A May 2020 fire damaged Brickyard Brewing Company and Brickyard Pub.

Reach Aaron at abesecker[at]buffnews.com or 716-849-4602.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

reporter

I am a member of The Buffalo News' watchdog team, coauthor of New York Times bestseller, American Terrorist: Timothy McVeigh and The Oklahoma City Bombing. I'm also a proud graduate of Buffalo State College where I met my wife who is my editor in life!

Related to this story

Most Popular

Derby man identified as person killed by train in Farnham

Derby man identified as person killed by train in Farnham

Deputies found human remains and clothing on Saturday and investigators are looking for information about a person seen walking along the tracks near Railroad Avenue between Friday and Saturday, the Sheriff's Office said in a news release.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Ghana economic crisis: Inflation affecting both business and consumers

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News