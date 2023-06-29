Investigators are seeking the cause of a fire that started Thursday afternoon at a sugar refinery on the former Bethlehem Steel plant property in Lackawanna, city officials said.

The fire was reported around 4 p.m. at the Sucro Sourcing plant, 1000 Hamburg Turnpike, on the northwest end of the former steel plant site, Chuck Clark, a city spokesman, said Friday morning.

Lackawanna firefighters responding to the call found an active fire on a conveyor belt that is used to move raw sugar from a warehouse to an adjacent processing facility, Clark said.

The blaze was visible from a nearby roadway, as seen in a video posted to Twitter by a WIVB-TV photojournalist.

Crews brought the fire under control in about 30 minutes. Damage was limited to the conveyor belt area only and no one was injured, Clark said.

A damage estimate wasn't immediately available.