Car-pedestrian crash in Fredonia claims life of Brockport man

A car-pedestrian crash in Fredonia on Friday resulted in the death of a Brockport man, the Chautauqua County Sheriff's Office said Saturday morning.

Richard Lorek, 48, was on foot when he entered the roadway and attempted to cross Route 60 just south of Vineyard Drive when he was struck by a northbound vehicle driven by Polly Gambino, 64, of Cassadaga, the report said.

Lorek was treated for serious injuries at the scene and taken by ambulance to Brooks Hospital, where he later died from his injuries, the Sheriff's Office said. No charges are expected, according to the report.