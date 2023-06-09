A motorcyclist was killed Friday after the driver of car made a U-turn and collided with the motorcycle near Creek Road and Jefferson Way in the Town of Lewiston.

Lewiston Police Chief Frank Previte said in a post on the department's Facebook page that he was patrolling the area when he saw the crash and began administering first aid to the motorcyclist, with help from a nearby resident.

The victim was identified only as a Ransomville man. Police said his name and age were being withheld pending notification of family. He was treated at the scene by emergency medical technicians from Lewiston Fire Co. No. 1 and transported to Erie County Medical Center, where he died of his injuries.

A preliminary investigation found that the driver of the car was facing north on the shoulder of the road and did a U-turn from the shoulder onto the southbound lane of traffic before colliding with the motorcycle, according to the Lewiston Police Department.

The crash remains under investigation by the Lewiston Police Accident Investigation Unit, with assistance from the Niagara County Sheriff's Office Accident Investigation Unit.