A Buffalo woman died and two others were seriously injured Sunday when a panicked crowd attempted to flee from a concert venue in Rochester, according to a news release posted on the Rochester Police Department's Twitter account.

The Associated Press and other news media outlets identified the deceased Buffalo woman as 33-year-old Rhondesia Belton. She was one of three women taken to Strong Memorial Hospital with serious injuries following what was described as a stampede.

The seriously injured victims were described as a 35-year-old woman from Rochester and a 35-year-old woman from Syracuse. Both were both listed in critical condition with life-threatening injuries, according to the AP. Seven other concertgoers were treated at Rochester area hospitals for less serious injuries after the incident Sunday night inside the Main Street Armory following a concert by the rapper GloRilla.

"So what began last night as a night of live music and fun for the performer GloRilla ended in tragedy with one person dead and two more fighting for their lives," said Rochester Police Chief David Smith in a video from a news conference Monday that was posted by the AP.

Smith said the crush began just after 11 p.m. Sunday as the show ended and concertgoers were heading for the exit.

"There are some reports that shots were heard, causing the crowd to panic, but that has not been confirmed," said Smith.

During the recorded news conference, Rochester Mayor Malik Evans said it was too early to say if appropriate actions were taken by the venue operators but added that they will be held accountable once a thorough investigation of the incident is completed.