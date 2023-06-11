A 65-year-old Buffalo woman whose disappearance early this month had distressed her family was found shortly before 12:45 p.m.Sunday, her granddaughter told The Buffalo News.

Nashalie Rivera-Ortiz said neighbors of her grandmother, Maria Santiago, were driving on Genesee Street near Bailey Avenue when they recognized her walking on the street and up to a home on Bailey. Santiago came to the door when the neighbors knocked, Rivera-Ortiz said.

Buffalo police and an ambulance were called to the scene and Santiago was being taken to a hospital for evaluation, Rivera-Ortiz said in a brief phone call.

Earlier today, Rivera-Ortiz said relatives had reported Santiago missing on June 2 after gaining access to her Perry Street apartment and finding she was gone, along with her purse and phone.

Rivera-Ortiz said Santiago doesn't speak English, has diabetes and is awaiting surgery on her right knee, which is swollen and makes it difficult for her to walk.

Rivera-Ortiz said family members were concerned about the people Santiago might be with.

"We're really scared for my grandmother just being in a bad predicament," Rivera-Ortiz said this morning.

Rivera-Ortiz said the last time anyone had seen Santiago was on May 31 when one of Rivera-Ortiz's aunts went to pick up some medical paperwork from her apartment. Rivera-Ortiz said her grandmother seemed shaky that day, her aunt later reported, and brusquely handed over the document without saying much at all.

The next day, June 1, Rivera-Ortiz said her mother told her Santiago had not responded to phone calls throughout that day.

Rivera-Ortiz, who lives in Rochester, was coming into town for a weekend visit. She went late on June 1, and again on the morning of June 2, and knocked on the apartment door but no one answered.

Rivera-Ortiz said her mother remembered that she had a key to Santiago's apartment and, when they returned the afternoon of June 2, they found it empty upon entering.

That's when they reported Santiago missing. Buffalo police took down their information and, on June 5, posted a missing persons alert on Facebook asking anyone who sees Santiago to call 911.

But Rivera-Ortiz said they're frustrated they haven't had any follow-up contact from police since.

She said a man who lives in the same building as Santiago – who her grandmother described as her boyfriend – also hasn't been seen since around the same time.

Santiago moved to Buffalo about five years ago. Rivera-Ortiz said her grandmother has never been out of contact for this long. She also left all of her medications behind.

"This is not usual," Rivera-Ortiz said.

Relatives were able to leave messages for Santiago for the first day or two she was gone but now they get a message saying her cellphone number is disconnected or no longer in service.

Rivera-Ortiz said she learned three debit transactions were made from her grandmother's Supplemental Security Income before the card was canceled: for $200, about $100 and finally $11. But relatives weren't told where the transactions were made.