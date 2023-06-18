An 18-year-old Buffalo man was grazed by gunfire during a large party Saturday night, according to Buffalo police.

Officers responded to the call just before 10:15 p.m. in the 500 block of Spring Street, in the Broadway-Jefferson Avenue area.

Detectives said the male was transported by ambulance to Erie County Medical Center where he is listed in stable condition.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call or text the Confidential TIP-CALL Line at 716-847-2255.