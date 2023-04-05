The FBI's Buffalo office confirmed Wednesday that a raid of a West Side home Tuesday is connected to the international intelligence operation that seized Genesis Market, described by the Department of Justice as a "criminal online marketplace" that sells access to users' email, social media and bank accounts.

Several national and international media organizations reported Wednesday that the FBI and worldwide partners successfully shut down Genesis Market, reportedly a cybercriminal platform that took sensitive data from malware-infected computers and sold it on the dark web.

The BBC reported that any user logging onto the Genesis website on Wednesday encountered a message: "Operation Cookie Monster. This website has been seized."

FBI agents executed a federal search warrant at 498 W. Ferry St. around 6 a.m. Tuesday, with members of the FBI's Buffalo Cyber Task Force seen carrying out central processing units from the two-story house. According to Erie County property records, 498 W. Ferry is owned by Beville West, LLC.

Questions remain about Buffalo's connection to the international raid, however. Officials have not confirmed whether any criminal activity occurred or whether people were charged with a crime.

Raids were conducted by 45 FBI field offices Tuesday morning, a press release by the Department of Justice on Wednesday indicated, while law enforcement and intelligence agencies that spanned 17 countries – including Canada, Italy, Australia, Denmark, Spain and Germany – conducted their own. Genesis Market has also been sanctioned by the Department of the Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control, which worked with the Department of Justice.

The Department of Justice issued a message to those concerned whether their personal data was affected by Genesis Market.

"Victim credentials obtained over the course of the investigation have been provided to the website Have I Been Pwned, which is a free resource for people to quickly assess whether their access credentials have been compromised (or “pwned”) in a data breach or other activity. Victims can visit HaveIBeenPwned.com to see whether their credentials were compromised by Genesis Market so that they can know whether to change or modify passwords and other authentication credentials that may have been compromised."

The FBI asks anyone active on the market or in contact with administrators, or those who have been victimized, to email FBIMW-Genesis@fbi.gov.