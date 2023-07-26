Buffalo police request help in identifying suspects in the vandalism that damaged Martin Luther King Jr. Park Casino earlier this month.

Police on Wednesday shared a 45-second video of six people outside the casino about 8 p.m. July 12, shortly before $50,000 in damages were reported inside the facility. The casino is under construction and not open to the public. Police spokesperson Michael J. DeGeorge said no arrests have been made in the case.

Police are asking anyone with information on the vandalism at the park to call or text the confidential tip line at 716-847-2255.

The clip appears to show six youths inside the gates of the casino, with one shirtless person standing on the ledge of the second floor as another scales the fence to join him. One person in a blue hooded sweatshirt uses a broom to sweep off the ledge above. Four others survey the efforts from below.

The vandalism to the casino includes damage to the kitchen area, as well as significant damage to walls, light fixtures, doors, windows and an exterior sign that was removed from the building, DeGeorge said. A second incident occurred the same night: a large amount of industrial glue was poured into MLK Park's splash pad.

The casino is amid a $2 million renovation by the City of Buffalo over a span of three years, and the park itself has seen $8 million in capital improvements, The News reported previously.

The vandalism at the MLK Park Casino preceded a similar incident last weekend at Cazenovia Park – another park in the Olmsted Parks Conservancy – in which a 13-year-old on Tuesday was charged with felony criminal mischief for damages exceeding $5,000. The Cazenovia Park vandalism was reported on July 21 and July 23, with multiple broken windows in the casino, a sink torn from a wall, bottles shattered, garbage strewn and retaining walls kicked in.

The acts have caught the city's attention. Mayor Byron W. Brown said Police Commissioner Joseph A. Gramaglia has already directed an increased police presence at both parks that suffered damage.

"These acts of vandalism are disgusting," Brown said in a statement on Monday.