Buffalo police are investigating a death Monday afternoon at the Lincoln Parkway home of billionaire Jeffrey Gundlach, but a department spokesman stressed that Gundlach was not involved in the incident.

The death was being investigated as a suspected suicide, police said.

Yellow police tape blocked access to the property and a section of the parkway late Monday afternoon and several Buffalo police patrol cars were on the scene.

According to property records, the home was purchased in 2017 by Gundlach, an Amherst native who has donated more than $50 million to the Albright-Knox Art Gallery to anchor the museum's $100 million capital campaign and expansion project. The museum has been renamed the Buffalo AKG Art Museum, with the G for Gundlach.

The year after Gundlach purchased the Lincoln Parkway property, the Buffalo Planning Board approved his plan to construct a caretaker's residence and garage behind the home.

Gundlach could not be immediately reached Monday, but Buffalo Police Department spokesman Michael J. DeGeorge said Gundlach was not involved in the incident.

Police did not provide additional details about the person who died.